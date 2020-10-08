Industrial Tech Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:ITACU) Shares Down 0%

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU) dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 3,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 36,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:ITACU)

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

