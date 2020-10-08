Insider Buying: Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) Insider Acquires 58,300 Shares of Stock

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) insider Eric Vincent purchased 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,700.50 ($9,786.07).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.18.

Breaker Resources Company Profile

Breaker Resources NL discovers, develops, and explores for gold deposits in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and other mineral deposits. As of June 30, 2019, it held approximately 1,035 square kilometers of tenements comprising a granted mining lease at Lake Roe, as well as nine granted exploration licenses and one exploration license application across the Lake Roe, Pinjin, and Ularring Rock Project areas.

