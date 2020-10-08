Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Receives $72.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. ValuEngine lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NYSE:NSP traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,823. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $212,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,063,268. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 449.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Insperity by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 141.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,192,000 after acquiring an additional 445,598 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 84.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,326,000 after acquiring an additional 306,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

