Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) Releases Earnings Results

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.84 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:IHC opened at GBX 69.90 ($0.91) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.42. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.99 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.31%.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

