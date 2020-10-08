Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,290,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,893,930. The company has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.