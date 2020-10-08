Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $53.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

IPAR stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 77,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,537. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

