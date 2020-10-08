Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Trading Down 8.1%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.58 and last traded at $37.69. 2,600,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 752,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 119.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $4,365,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,934,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $56,548.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at $416,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

