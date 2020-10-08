iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lessened by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.7% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.76. 5,756,826 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70.

