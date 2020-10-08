iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Stock Price Up 5%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 120,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 397,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

