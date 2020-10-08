Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.35. 9,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 176,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $178.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58,557 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

