Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.60. 5,137,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 982% from the average session volume of 474,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.66.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $503.55 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

