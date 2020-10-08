Komodo (KMD) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $66.61 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, Upbit, Crex24 and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00573747 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00072642 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00048789 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 122,191,801 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Binance, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbns, HitBTC and BarterDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

