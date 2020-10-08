Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading 4.4% Higher

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $33.15. 4,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 206,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

