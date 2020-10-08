Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $114.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lear by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $6,108,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lear by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.83. 662,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

