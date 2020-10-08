LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 857,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,099,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $384.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Corp will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $30,005.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 177.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in LendingClub by 60.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

