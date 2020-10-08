Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 556,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,199,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

LXRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 992,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 854,990 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 502,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 314,823 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit