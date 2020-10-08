Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 556,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,199,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

LXRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 992,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 854,990 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 502,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 314,823 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

