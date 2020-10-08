Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

LMT traded up $5.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.59. The stock had a trading volume of 689,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

