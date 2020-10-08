Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Up 5%

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.58. 318,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 364,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOMA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $545.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.92%. Analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3,487.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 9.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

