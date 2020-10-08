Macy's (NYSE:M) Shares Up 5.5%

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.29. 21,215,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 30,011,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Macy's from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Macy's had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy's, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Macy's by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Macy's in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Macy's by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Macy's by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Macy's by 4,465.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit