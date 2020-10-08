Macy's (NYSE:M) Shares Up 5.5%

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.29. 21,215,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 30,011,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Macy's from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Get Macy's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Macy's had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy's, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Macy's by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Macy's in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Macy's by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Macy's by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Macy's by 4,465.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.