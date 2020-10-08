Mansfelder Metals (OTCMKTS:MNSF) vs. Century Aluminum (OTCMKTS:CENX) Head to Head Analysis

Mansfelder Metals (OTCMKTS:MNSF) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Mansfelder Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Century Aluminum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Mansfelder Metals has a beta of -3.16, indicating that its share price is 416% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Aluminum has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mansfelder Metals and Century Aluminum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mansfelder Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Century Aluminum $1.84 billion 0.36 -$80.80 million ($1.35) -5.53

Mansfelder Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Century Aluminum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mansfelder Metals and Century Aluminum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mansfelder Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Aluminum 0 2 0 0 2.00

Century Aluminum has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.57%. Given Century Aluminum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Century Aluminum is more favorable than Mansfelder Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Mansfelder Metals and Century Aluminum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mansfelder Metals N/A N/A N/A Century Aluminum -3.25% -9.50% -4.18%

Mansfelder Metals Company Profile

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications. Mansfelder Metals, Ltd. was formerly known as Cathay Merchant Group, Inc. and it changed its name to Mansfelder Metals, Ltd. in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

