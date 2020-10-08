MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Receives C$5.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.82.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.81. 1,632,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.19. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07.
About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
