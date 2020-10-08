MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Receives C$5.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.50 target price on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.81. 1,632,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.19. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.636121 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.