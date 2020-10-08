MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Trading Down 5.4%

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 638,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,457,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEIP shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $353.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 31.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

