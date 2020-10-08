MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.10.

In other news, insider Christopher Mackay bought 5,920,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,394,540.20 ($10,996,100.14). Also, insider Sally Chaplain bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$263,300.00 ($188,071.43).

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

