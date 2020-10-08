MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives $32.04 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.04.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.21. 542,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,917. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11,825.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,057 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,388,000 after purchasing an additional 547,101 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

