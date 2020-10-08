MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 5.7%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 10,968,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 12,180,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered MicroVision to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MicroVision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The company has a market cap of $322.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 663.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.