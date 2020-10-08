MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 5.7%

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 10,968,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 12,180,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered MicroVision to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MicroVision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a market cap of $322.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 663.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit