Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.65. 4,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Middleby will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Middleby by 459.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,381 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 895.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,815,000 after acquiring an additional 898,534 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth about $45,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 229.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after acquiring an additional 525,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 36.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,374,000 after acquiring an additional 520,684 shares during the last quarter.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

