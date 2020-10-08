Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 214 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.62. 11,785,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,066,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -604.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

