Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 254 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swift Run Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

ABT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.54. 3,398,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

