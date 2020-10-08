Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 17,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 88,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,247,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,354,383. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

