Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 36,391 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,382,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

