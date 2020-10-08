Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 102 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.52. 2,253,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,681. The firm has a market cap of $304.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.11 and a 200 day moving average of $246.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.