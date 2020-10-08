Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 135,123 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 91,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 92,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 61,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,321,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,893,922. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

