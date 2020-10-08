Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 135,123 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 91,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 92,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 61,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,321,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,893,922. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit