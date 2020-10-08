Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Motus GI posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a negative net margin of 16,834.35%.
Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.74. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.85.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
