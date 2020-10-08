Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Msci in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,996,165. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Msci stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $346.40. 475,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,213. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.86. Msci has a 1-year low of $214.12 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.81.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Msci will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

