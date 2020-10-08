Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Shares Up 5.1%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.53. 2,187,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 781,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

MBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $199.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

