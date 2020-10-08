Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 5,484,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,368,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mylan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3,034.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

