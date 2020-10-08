Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 5,484,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,368,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.
The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mylan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mylan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 523.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3,034.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.
About Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
