Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 64,011,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 8,768,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.45% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit