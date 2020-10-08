Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 64,011,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 8,768,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.45% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

