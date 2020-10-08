National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Up 5.5%

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 4,999,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,840,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)
National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.
