National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price Up 5.5%

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 4,999,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,840,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

