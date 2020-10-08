NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) Trading Up 0.1%

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L) (LON:NBMI) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.10 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($1.01). Approximately 904,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 577,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.01).

In other news, insider David Staples bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £15,800 ($20,645.50).

About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBMI.L)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

