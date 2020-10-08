NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in NetApp by 539.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 114,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

