New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 9,275 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after buying an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after buying an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.36. 4,882,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,746,555. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79. The company has a market cap of $399.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

