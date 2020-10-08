New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.62. 11,785,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,066,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.