New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $490.84. 1,589,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.06 and a 200 day moving average of $411.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.63.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total value of $1,181,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,986 shares of company stock valued at $38,336,132. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

