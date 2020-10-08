New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 2,425 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.98.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,377 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,281,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656,064. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.03. The company has a market cap of $751.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.