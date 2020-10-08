New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $205.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,942 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

