Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Nuveen Senior Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 606,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,754.90. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,208,471 shares of company stock worth $6,930,675.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

