NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $297,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $5.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $553.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,381,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,344,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $179.16 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.24. The company has a market cap of $341.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. 140166 increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.83.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

