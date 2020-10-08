OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.