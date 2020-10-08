Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.94. 826,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,267,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business’s revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 45.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

