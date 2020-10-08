Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other Olin news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Olin by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 216,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Olin has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Olin will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

